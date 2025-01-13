Mass deportation to key foreign policy changes: Trump 2.0's top agenda in first days of office | Explained

Follow us on Image Source : AP Donald Trump

US President-elect Donald Trump is set to assume office with his swearing-in ceremony scheduled on January 20. As he takes the Oval Office in the US, the country braces for the decisions he takes with supporters waiting for the election promises to be fulfilled. Let's take a look at Trump's notable promises and the individuals assigned to deliver on the particular tasks.

Mass deportation of undocumented migrants from the US

The first major promise of the President-elect is to ensure mass deportation of undocumented migrants from the US. In the run-up to the election, Trump also promised that the construction of the wall at the Mexico border would be completed in his second term in office. Kristi Noem has been chosen to head the Homeland Security Secretary while Tom Homan will serve as the Border Tsar.

Major foreign policy changes under Trump 2.0

The USA's foreign policy under Donald Trump is slated to undergo major changes. Trump has already shown his apprehensions over billions of dollars being spent by the US administration to fund Ukraine in the conflict with Russia. Additionally, the US-China trade war is slated to intensify, while Europe too is likely to be told to manage extra funds for its security.

DOGE to oversee cost cutting to dismantling bureaucracy

Another major poll promise of Donald Trump is to ensure cost cuts and dismantle the bureaucracy. This pledge relates to restricting federal agencies and what Trump calls dismantling the bureaucracy. To make this reality, Trump has entrusted the responsibility to Tesla CEO Elon Musk and former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy. Both will be heading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) formed to execute Trump's plan to ensure cost cuts.

Abolishing climate regulations and bolstering US' car industry

Abolishing climate regulations will also be the top agenda of the Trump administration. He seeks to boost the car industry in the US and any move aimed to do away with the climate regulations can be seen in this context. Trump has also promised to increase the production of fossil fuels in the US. Under the new Trump administration, Doug Burgum will serve as Energy Czar and Interior Secretary while Chris Wright will assume office as Energy Secretary.

Apart from the above-mentioned policy changes, Donald Trump is likely to repeal the Affordable Care Act and impose new tariffs on most of the foreign goods being imported to the US.

Also Read | Elon Musk again sparks debate on H-1B visa programme, calls it 'broken' which needs quick reforms