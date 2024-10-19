Tokyo: Man detained for throwing firebombs at Japan's ruling party headquarters

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS (FILE IMAGE) Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba

In a significant development ahead of the October 27 general elections, Tokyo Police on Saturday (October 19) arrested a 49-year-old man on charges of throwing what appeared to be several firebombs into the headquarters of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).

According to information released by local media, the incident occurred around 6 a.m. when the suspect drove a van in front of the LDP headquarters and threw five or six firebombs into the premises. Police reported that the fire was immediately extinguished, and no one was injured. However, they added that the suspect then tried to ram the vehicle into the premises of the Prime Minister's office but was blocked by a fence.

The police stated that the suspect even attempted to throw a smoke bomb onto the ground but was subdued by officers. According to details released by local media, when the suspect was apprehended, police confiscated about 10 poly tanks and what appeared to be unused firebombs from the van he was driving.

(More details will be added)