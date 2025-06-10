'Think of it as India vs terroristan': Jaishankar delivers stern message in Brussels on Pakistan During his Brussels visit, EAM S Jaishankar declared the India-Pakistan issue as a fight against "Terroristan," reaffirming India's zero-tolerance stance on terrorism and strengthening India-EU strategic ties.

New Delhi:

In a bold diplomatic move, India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar urged global media and policymakers not to view the India-Pakistan issue as a conventional state-to-state conflict, but as a fight between a democracy and a state that harbours terrorism. Speaking during a joint press conference with European Commission Vice-President Kaja Kallas, Jaishankar coined the term "Terroristan" to describe Pakistan's long-standing support for terrorism.

India vs Terroristan, not India vs Pakistan

Addressing foreign journalists in Brussels, Jaishankar stated: "This is not a conflict between two states. This is actually a response to the threat and practice of terrorism. I would urge you not to think of it as India vs Pakistan, but think of it as India vsTerroristan." His remarks came during a high-level diplomatic visit following India’s precision military action — Operation Sindoor — in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives.

Operation Sindoor: India's response to cross-border terror

On May 7, India launched targeted strikes on terror infrastructure located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), following the brutal attack on civilians in Pahalgam. The operation led to the destruction of nine terror camps and the elimination of numerous militants. The government has since been vocal about its zero-tolerance policy toward terrorism.

Europe visit and strategic talks

Jaishankar met with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and VP Kaja Kallas, thanking them for their unequivocal condemnation of the Pahalgam attack and their support for India's fight against terrorism.

The Indian minister also held the first India-EU strategic dialogue with Kallas, where both sides discussed key issues including defence cooperation, maritime security, cyber threats, and space collaboration. The dialogue marked a milestone in the growing India-EU relationship.

Rejecting nuclear blackmail

In his interactions, Jaishankar dismissed any notion of nuclear coercion, emphasizing that India would not be deterred by such tactics.

"We will not live with this. If they repeat acts like the one in April, there will be retribution — targeted at terrorist organisations and their leadership," he said during an interview with Politico.

India-EU ties: Focus on trade and tech

The Minister emphasised the evolving multipolar world order and called for stronger India-EU cooperation. He underlined the need for resilient supply chains and transparent digital systems, reiterating India's commitment to concluding an ambitious Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the EU by the end of 2025.

"Stabilising the international economy and building trusted partnerships are strategic priorities. A strong India-EU FTA will be central to that," Jaishankar noted.

Common ground despite differences

While acknowledging that India and the EU may not always see eye-to-eye, Jaishankar stressed the importance of trust, mutual respect, and expanding areas of convergence.

"It’s natural to have different perspectives. But our focus is on deepening understanding and building a partnership that reflects the realities of today’s world," he added.

Jaishankar’s visit to Brussels served both strategic and symbolic purposes. It reaffirmed India’s firm stance on terrorism, spotlighted the growing India-EU strategic alignment, and highlighted New Delhi’s commitment to global cooperation in a rapidly changing world.