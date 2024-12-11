Good News! Thailand rolls out e-visa facilities for Indian tourists | Here's how to apply

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS/FILE Thailand tourism

The Royal Thai Embassy in New Delhi announced the launch of Thailand's Electronic Visa (E-Visa) system in India, along with an offline payment option. The latest news came through an official statement shared on its social media platform X. The new E-Visa system will officially come into effect on January 1, 2025, as per the embassy's directive. "We're thrilled to announce that Thailand’s e-Visa will be implemented in India from 1 Jan 2025," the embassy's post on X. However, it maintained that the 60-day visa exemption for Indian passport holders remains effective.

Here's how to apply for for Thailand visa

The e-Visa system will be effective from 1 January 2025. Applicants, non-Thai nationals, must apply for all types of visas at the website https://www.thaievisa.go.th . Each application can be applied by (1) the applicants themselves or (2) other representatives. (The Embassy and Consulate-Generals shall not bear responsibility if any application submitted by a representative is incomplete.) The application process can be found on the aforementioned website. Offline Payment options : Applicants must choose to pay a visa fee for which the respective Embassy and Consulate-Generals will provide details on the offline payment options. Please note that visa fees are non-refundable under all circumstances. Processing time : Approximately within 14 working days from the date the receipt of the visa fee is issued. Deadline for the regular visa application under the current system Ordinary passport applications submitted at the designated visa processing companies will be accepted until 16 December 2024.

Diplomatic and official passport applications submitted at the Embassy or Consulate-General will be accepted until 24 December 2024. The 60-day visa exemption for tourism and short business purposes for Indian ordinary passport holders remains effective until further announcement. Further details and information on Thailand’s e-Visa for the Embassy and Consulate-Generals will be provided in due course.

Sri Lanka approves visa-free entry for visitors from India

Earlier last year, Sri Lanka approved issuing free visas to India, China, Russia, Malaysia, Japan, Indonesia and Thailand with immediate effect as a pilot project till 31 March. As per the Sri Lankan media reports, the latest decision has been taken in order to give a boost to the tourism industry. " We are expecting to increase tourist arrivals to five million over the coming years,” the ministry said as quoted by the Sri Lankan media.

