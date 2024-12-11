Good News! Thailand rolls out e-visa facilities for Indian tourists | Here's how to apply

The Royal Thai Embassy in New Delhi announced the launch of Thailand's Electronic Visa (E-Visa) system in India, along with an offline payment option. The latest news came through an official statement shared on its social media platform X. The new E-Visa system will officially come into effect on January 1, 2025, as per the embassy's directive. "We're thrilled to announce that Thailand’s e-Visa will be implemented in India from 1 Jan 2025," the embassy's post on X. However, it maintained that the 60-day visa exemption for Indian passport holders remains effective.
Here's how to apply for for Thailand visa
- The e-Visa system will be effective from 1 January 2025.
- Applicants, non-Thai nationals, must apply for all types of visas at the website https://www.thaievisa.go.th. Each application can be applied by (1) the applicants themselves or (2) other representatives. (The Embassy and Consulate-Generals shall not bear responsibility if any application submitted by a representative is incomplete.) The application process can be found on the aforementioned website.
- Offline Payment options: Applicants must choose to pay a visa fee for which the respective Embassy and Consulate-Generals will provide details on the offline payment options. Please note that visa fees are non-refundable under all circumstances.
- Processing time: Approximately within 14 working days from the date the receipt of the visa fee is issued.
- Deadline for the regular visa application under the current system
- Ordinary passport applications submitted at the designated visa processing companies will be accepted until 16 December 2024.
- Diplomatic and official passport applications submitted at the Embassy or Consulate-General will be accepted until 24 December 2024.
- The 60-day visa exemption for tourism and short business purposes for Indian ordinary passport holders remains effective until further announcement.
- Further details and information on Thailand’s e-Visa for the Embassy and Consulate-Generals will be provided in due course.
