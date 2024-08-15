Thailand political turmoil: Ex-Prime Minister's daughter likely to be nominated as new Thai Premier

Follow us on Image Source : AP Leader of Pheu Thai Party, Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

Thailand's populist Pheu Thai party announced on Thursday that it will nominate its party leader, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, for the position of Prime Minister in an upcoming Parliament vote. This decision comes after former Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin was ousted from office by a court order citing an ethical violation. Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the youngest daughter of former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, is poised to take the reins of the party. If Paetongtarn is approved by Parliament's vote, which is scheduled for Friday (August 16), she will become Thailand's second female prime minister, and the country's third leader from the Shinawatra family after her father and her aunt Yingluck Shinawatra.

Paetongtarn Shinawatra set for nomination

Thaksin Shinawatra, who is widely regarded as the driving force behind Pheu Thai, remains an influential figure in Thai politics. He made history as the first Thai politician to secure an overall majority of seats in Parliament. The enduring popularity of Thaksin is seen as a significant factor in the support for Paetongtarn's candidacy.

As Paetongtarn steps into the political spotlight, her nomination is expected to draw on the legacy and residual support of her father, positioning her as a key player in Thailand's politics. Earlier on Thursday, the Pheu Thai party was given support by its major coalition partners to nominate one of its two candidates as the new prime minister, a day after former Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin was removed by court order over an ethical violation.

Thailand's PM removed from office

Pheu Thai's Srettha was ousted on Wednesday after less than a year in office. The Constitutional Court found him guilty of a serious ethical breach regarding his appointment of a Cabinet member who was jailed in connection with an alleged bribery attempt. It was the second major ruling in a week to shake Thai politics.

The same court last week dissolved the progressive and main opposition Move Forward party, which won last year's general election but was blocked from power, saying it violated the Constitution by proposing an amendment to a law against defaming the country's royal family. The party has already regrouped as the People's Party.



