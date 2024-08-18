Sunday, August 18, 2024
     
Thai king endorses Shinawatra as Prime Minister, PM Modi congratulates his 'youngest' counterpart

Paetongtarn Shinawatra, daughter of the divisive former leader Thaksin Shinawatra, became Thailand’s prime minister after receiving a royal letter of endorsement Sunday.

Published on: August 18, 2024 11:09 IST
Thailand's Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra poses for photographs with supporters after a press
Image Source : REUTERS Thailand's Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra poses for photographs with supporters after a press conference at the Pheu Thai party headquarters

Paetongtarn Shinawatra becomes Thailand's youngest prime minister just days after ally Srettha Thavisin was dismissed as premier by the Constitutional Court, a judiciary central to Thailand's two decades of intermittent political turmoil.  On Sunday, the 37-year-old leader was endorsed as prime minister by Thailand's king, two days after parliament elected her, paving the way for her to form a cabinet in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media and extended his warm wishes to the youngest leader. In the post, PM Modi said he would like to strengthen the bilateral ties between both nations. "Congratulations @ingshin on your election as the Prime Minister of Thailand. Best wishes for a very successful tenure. Look forward to working with you to further strengthen the bilateral ties between India and Thailand, that are based on the strong foundations of civilisational, cultural and people to people connect," PM Modi wrote on X.

