Who is Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Thailand's youngest female Prime Minister? 5 interesting FACTS

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Thailand's next Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra

Bangkok: Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the daughter of billionaire former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, is set to become Thailand's youngest PM at the age of 37 after winning a crucial parliamentary vote. She will be the fourth member of the hugely influential Shinawatra family after her father, aunt and uncle-in-law to become the PM after frantic negotiations triggered by a court ruling that ousted her predecessor Srettha Thavisin.

Paetongtarn, who has never served in government and has no administrative experience, will take office at a time of political instability. "We’ve gathered here today to show the people that we are determined, driven and ready to push the country forward," she said on Thursday when her name was put forward as the prime ministerial candidate following Thavisin's removal.

One of the challenges facing Paetongtarn is overcoming a recurring theme of her family, when the governments led by her father Thaksin, his brother-in-law Somchai Wongsawat and his sister Yingluck were toppled by the military or court rulings. Thaksin is one of Thailand's most popular but divisive political figures whose popularity and influence are a factor behind the political support for Paetongtarn.

Who is Paetongtarn Shinawatra?

Paetongtarn was born in 1986 in Bangkok and is the youngest of Thaksin's three children. She graduated with a degree of Political Science, Sociology and Anthropology from the capital's elite Chulalongkorn University after her father's ouster, where she was accused of cheating. Paetongtarn, also going by her Thai nickname 'Ung Ing', spent 17 years away from her father, who lived in exile in Dubai and returned last year as part of a bargain with the conservative establishment. She further studied hotel management at the University of Surrey in the UK and is also a businesswoman. She married Pitaka Suksawat in 2019 and has two children. Paetongtarn began her political journey in the Pheu Thai Party in 2021 and became the head of the party in the run-up to last year's elections. She gained prominence as an energetic campaigner, holding rallies while heavily pregnant. However, the Move Forward Party led by Pita Limjaroenrat came first and cobbled a coalition with Pheu Thai to form a coalition. However, the Move Forward Party was banned by the Senate and the court, paving the way for the Pheu Thai to form the government. After her predecessor, Srettha Thavisin was ousted by the Constitutional Court for violating ethical codes by appointing a minister who previously served time in jail, Paetongtarn was named the PM candidate and won 319 votes, or nearly two-thirds of the house. The decision to put Paetongtarn in play at such a critical juncture has surprised many analysts, who had expected Thaksin to delay his dynasty and avoid exposing Paetongtarn to the type of battles that led to the downfall of himself and his sister Yingluck. Paetongtarn's appointment comes at a difficult time for the country in the midst of an economic and political crisis.

What challenges will Paetongtarn face?

Paetongtarn is inheriting a chaotic political landscape, where former generals, tycoons and veteran power players play a key role in a kingdom where losers of elections rarely cede real power and democratic movements are routinely hammered by coups and court rulings. On top of that, Paetongtarn has no real administrative experience to handle tough situations and may have to rely on her father, making this a risky move.

She will immediately face challenges on multiple fronts, with the economy floundering and the popularity of her Pheu Thai Party dwindling, having yet to deliver on its flagship cash handout programme worth 500 billion baht ($14.25 billion). "She will be under scrutiny. She will be under a lot of pressure," said Thitinan Pongsudhirak, a political scientist at Chulalongkorn University.

Experts have also warned this may be Thaksin’s last roll of the dice, with no other direct family member in line to run for office if Paetongtarn falls into legal troubles or loses the next election in 2027, according to South China Morning Post.

ALSO READ | Thailand elects Paetongtarn Shinawatra as youngest PM following parliamentary vote