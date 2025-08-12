Texas shooting: Three killed after man opens fire at Target store in Austin; accused nabbed

Advertisement
During a news conference, Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis said the suspect fled the scene after the shooting.
Edited By: Abhishek Sheoran
Austin (Texas):

As many as three persons were killed during shooting at a Target store in Texas, AP reported citing the police. The accused has been taken into custody. During a news conference, Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis said the suspect fled the scene after the shooting. She said that the suspect is a man in his 30s with a documented history of mental health issues. 

Accused nabbed while trying to flee

The person then stole a car, crashed it and hijacked another vehicle before being caught.

According to Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services Chief Robert Luckritz, two individuals were declared dead at the scene, while a third victim died in the hospital during the treatment.

Emergency responders treated one person at the scene for injuries.

“APD Officers are responding to a shooting incident at the Target located at 8601 Research Boulevard. The suspect is still at large. The suspect is described as a White male. Possibly wearing khaki shorts, Hawaiian/floral shirt. DO NOT APPROACH. For your safety avoid the area. Call 9-1-1 if you see any suspicious activity,” the official X handle of the Austin Police Department posted earlier.

“APD PIO is on the scene of a SWAT call out. Subject has been taken into custody,” the department said in a fresh post.

The incident happened as families were shopping for the upcoming school year. Target is yet to respond to the incident.

2 killed in shooting at music festival in Los Angeles

The incident came after two persons were killed, six others left injured in a shooting during a music festival after-party in downtown Los Angeles a week back, AP reported.   

Around 11 pm on Sunday, police responded to reports of a large party in a downtown warehouse district. According to Officer Norma Eisenman, cited by AP, officers saw someone who appeared to be carrying a gun enter the building. That person was arrested at the scene.

The party had been advertised on social media as an unofficial after-party for Hard Summer, a weekend techno music festival held at Hollywood Park in Inglewood.

After officers cleared the area, they received another call around 1 am reporting gunshots. When police returned, they discovered one person had died and several others had been shot, Eisenman said in an email.

A man died at the scene and a woman later succumbed to her injuries at the hospital. Six more people were taken to hospitals, though their conditions were not immediately known.

