Abducted from California home, tech millionaire Tushar Atre found dead inside BMW

Tech millionaire Tushar Atre was found dead inside his BMW car after he was abducted from his home on October 1. According to the Santa Cruz Police, the NRI millionaire and owner of digital marketing company Atre Net Inc was abducted from his California residence around 3 am Tuesday. A resident of California's Santa Cruz, 50-year-old Tushar Atre was last seen getting into his white BMW.

Authorities have said Tushar Atre was abducted from his oceanfront home in Santa Cruz.

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's office has released few details on the case. But on Tuesday, it reported that the department had received a 911 emergency call early in the morning from Tushar Atre's residence.

Atre had been kidnapped from his home around 3 am "during a crime", the office said, and he was last seen getting into a white BMW SUV.

Deputies located the car on Tuesday afternoon in the Santa Cruz Mountains and found a body in the same location.

"We have some unfortunate news, we have found the car associated with this case along with a deceased person," the office said in a Facebook statement on Tuesday afternoon.

On Wednesday afternoon, the office confirmed the body found as that of Tushar Atre. "We have reason to believe the motive was robbery," a sheriff's office statement on Facebook said.

Police are looking for at least two people in connection with the case, the local station KTVU reported on Tuesday.

