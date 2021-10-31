Taliban supreme leader Akhundzada makes public appearance amid death rumors

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Taliban leader Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada.

In his first-ever public appearance, Taliban supreme leader Maulvi Haibatullah Akhundzada addressed supporters in Afghanistan's Kandahar province, Pajhwok News reported.

Akhundzada, who was appointed as the movement's spiritual leader five years ago, addressed seminary students on Saturday. Sources close to the group confirmed to Pajhwok Afghan News that Akhundzada addressed his followers at the Darul Uloom Hakimah.

They said a security blanket was thrown around the venue in Kandahar city as the Taliban leader delivered his speech. Without speaking on political issues, Akhundzada prayed for the success of the Taliban leadership.

Media coverage of the event was not allowed, officials said. On Sunday, a 10-minute audio recording of his speech was released on social media accounts of the Taliban.

