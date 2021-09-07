Follow us on Image Source : TOLO/TWITTER Taliban detains mediaperson filming anti-Pak protest in Kabul

Taliban militants detained a mediaperson who was filming an anti-Pakistan rally in Afghanistan capital Kabul on Tuesday, Tolo news reported.

Tolo news said one of its camerapersons, Wahid Ahmadi, was detained by the Taliban. His camera was confiscated. The protesters dispersed after the Taliban forces fired into the air.

The incident happened during a protest by hundreds of Afghans in Kabul who demonstrated in front of Pakistan's embassy chanting anti-Pakistan slogans.

Earlier, Tolonews reporter Ziar Yaad and his cameraman were beaten by the Taliban in Kabul city while they were working on a report. Yaad and his cameraman Baes Majidi were filming footage of jobless people and laborers in Haji Yaqoob square in the Shahr-e-Naw area of Kabul city where the Taliban beat them.

READ MORE: Four US citizens leave Afghanistan overland, first departures since pullout

Latest World News