Tahawwur Rana to Abu Salem to Chhota Rajan: List of high-profile criminals India has successfully brought back India has signed extradition treaties with 48 countries/territories, while it has entered into extradition arrangements with 12 countries, according to an MHA document. As of December 2024, 23 fugitive criminals were brought back to India.

The 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana has been extradited to India and is likely to be lodged in a high-security ward in Tihar jail. Rana, 64, is a Pakistan-born Canadian national and a close associate of David Coleman Headley, alias Daood Gilani, one of the main conspirators of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, a US citizen.

Rana's extradition to India comes as his last-ditch attempt to evade extradition failed after the US Supreme Court justices rejected his application.

Tahawwur Rana: Rana, 64, was a close associate of David Coleman Headley, alias Daood Gilani, one of the main conspirators of the Mumbai terror attacks of 2008. The attack led to the killing of 166 people as 10 Pakistani terrorists went on a rampage as they carried out a coordinated attack on crucial public places in the city. Tahawwur Rana is being extradited from the United States. Abu Salem: Abu Salem was the key accused in the 1993 Mumbai blasts and was also facing charges of murder and extortion. He was brought to India from Portugal in 2005. Ravi Pujari: Pujari, who was arrested in South Africa, was brought to India from Senegal in 2020. The underworld don, Ravi Pujari, was wanted in over 200 cases, according to media reports. Christian Michel: Michel was the key middleman in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam. He was extradited from the UAE in 2018. His extradition was seen as India's big achievement in tackling corruption cases in defence deals. Chhota Rajan: Dawood Ibrahim's top aide, Chhota Rajan, was extradited from Indonesia. His extradition to India is seen as the nation's big achievement in breaking the global network of the D-company.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, as of December 2024, India has signed extradition treaties with 48 countries/territories and entered into extradition arrangements with 12 countries. Notably, over 60 requests for extradition of fugitive criminals made by India are under consideration of the USA authorities only.

A total of 178 requests have been made to countries for extradition, including persons involved in terrorist activities in the country. Between 2019 and December 2024, a total of 23 persons were successfully extradited.