Taal Volcano erupts three times in Philippines, authorities on alert | Video

The Taal Volcano, located in Batangas province about 70 kilometers south of Manila, erupted three times on Sunday, said local media reports. The eruptions reportedly sent ash columns rising between 1,200 and 2,100 meters above the crater.

Authorities raise alert level

Following the eruptions, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) reportedly raised the alert level for Taal Volcano to Level 1. According to reports, the agency advised the public to avoid entering the Permanent Danger Zone, especially areas near the main crater, due to potential hazards from toxic gases and steam-driven eruptions.

Viral video captures ash plumes

A video of the eruption went viral on social media, showing massive ash plumes and gas rising from the volcano. According to reports, authorities continue to monitor the situation closely.

Taal Volcano is one of the most active volcanoes in the Philippines. It last had a major eruption in January 2020, which forced hundreds of thousands of residents to evacuate. The volcano sits in a caldera within a lake, creating unique geological conditions. PHIVOLCS reportedly deployed extra monitoring equipment around the volcano to track any further activity.