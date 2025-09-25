Syria President Al-Sharaa addresses UNGA, first such speech by a Syrian head of state in nearly six decades US President Donald Trump had earlier met Al-Sharaa in Saudi Arabia and announced the lifting of decades-old sanctions. As Al-Sharaa spoke, hundreds of people gathered in front of giant screens in Syrian cities and towns to witness the speech.

United Nations:

In a moment of historic symbolism, Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa addressed the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Wednesday, becoming the first Syrian head of state to speak at the global forum in almost six decades. The last such address was delivered in 1967 by Noureddine Attasi shortly after the Arab-Israeli war that saw Damascus lose the Golan Heights. Notably, crowds gathered across Syria before large public screens waving national flags as they watched the speech. "Syria is reclaiming its rightful place among the nations of the world," Al-Sharaa declared. He described the moment as Syria's return to the international community after decades of dictatorship, which he said claimed one million lives and tortured hundreds of thousands.

End of Assad's era

The speech came months after Bashar al-Assad's downfall in December, when his 54-year family dynasty was toppled in a lightning insurgent offensive led by Al-Sharaa. Since then, he has sought to reposition Syria as a cooperative player on the global stage while navigating the challenges of sectarian violence at home.

Sharp remarks on Israel

In his address, Al-Sharaa accused Israel of continuing threats against Syria even after Assad's fall. He said such actions "contradict with the international community's support to Syria and its people" and warned they could drag the region into unpredictable conflicts. Negotiations are underway for a possible security deal that may revive the 1974 disengagement agreement. While Al-Sharaa has hinted that progress could come within days, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has downplayed expectations. Netanyahu's office later confirmed that talks were ongoing but stressed that Israel’s security, demilitarisation of southern Syria and safety of Druze communities remain top priorities.

Tackling sectarian violence and justice pledges

Since assuming power, Al-Sharaa has spoken of coexistence and attempted to reassure Syria's minorities. However, violence has erupted in parts of the country, leaving hundreds dead. His government has faced allegations of atrocities by armed groups affiliated with it. Addressing these concerns, Al-Sharaa told the UN, "I promise to bring anyone whose hands are tainted with the blood of Syrian people to justice." He added that fact-finding missions were formed and the UN has been allowed to investigate killings this year.

Crackdown on Captagon trade

Al-Sharaa also highlighted his government’s campaign to dismantle Syria's massive drug trade, which flourished under Assad. He said authorities had destroyed large-scale Captagon factories that once generated nearly USD 10 billion annually. Calling for international support, he urged Western nations to end sanctions imposed during Assad’s rule. "We call for lifting them completely so that they are not a tool to shackle the Syrian people," he said.

US response and sanctions relief

US President Donald Trump had earlier met Al-Sharaa in Saudi Arabia and announced the lifting of decades-old sanctions. While several restrictions have already been eased, the toughest sanctions under the Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act of 2019 remain, requiring a congressional vote for removal.

