Syria civil war: Rebels at gates of Damascus, President Assad's location unknown | 10 Points

Within over a week of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) launching an offensive against Assad's regime from its de-facto-controlled northwest area of Idlib, the rebel group is set to dethrone President Bashar-al Assad. Assad has been in power for the last 24 years and sustained it during the 14-year civil war against multiple terrorist factions including Islamic State. Here are 10 points regarding the emerged situations:

President Assad's whereabouts remain unknown and there are rumours that he had fled the country. Although, Syria’s state media denied social media rumors and said that he is performing his duties in Damascus. Making quick advances, the HTS-led rebels have not reached the gates of Damascus. "Damascus awaits you," said HTS leader Ahmed al-Sharaa in a statement addressed to rebel fighters on Telegram, using his real name instead of his nom de guerre, Abu Mohammed al-Jolani. The rebels have declared their complete control over the third-largest city of Homs after capturing Aleppo and Hams. As per reports, the rebels have made successful and quick advancement in areas which were the stronghold of Assad and provided him strength during the civil war. The advances in the past week were among the largest in recent years by opposition factions, led by a group that has its origins in al-Qaida and is considered a terrorist organization by the U.S. and the United Nations. The Syrian army has withdrawn from much of the southern part of the country, leaving more areas, including several provincial capitals, under the control of opposition fighters. For the first time in the country’s long-running civil war, the government now has control of only three of 14 provincial capitals: Damascus, Latakia and Tartus. US President-elect Donald Trump has said that his country should stay out of the escalating conflict in Syria, declaring in a social media post, "THIS IS NOT OUR FIGHT.” Eight key countries including Saudi Arabia, Russia, Turkey and Iran gathered with the UN special envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen on the sidelines of the Doha Summit. Pedersen, called Saturday for urgent talks in Geneva to ensure an “orderly political transition.” Speaking to reporters at the annual Doha Forum in Qatar, he said the situation in Syria was changing by the minute. Assad's biggest support was from Russia and Iran. It was anticipated that at times of uncertainty, fighters from Hezbollah would pour in. However, the protracted Russia-Ukraine war and Israel-Hezbollah strikes have significantly weakened their capabilities to assist Assad. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said he feels “sorry for the Syrian people.” Meanwhile, Lebanon said it was closing all its land border crossings with Syria except for one that links Beirut with Damascus. Jordan closed a border crossing with Syria, too. In Damascus, people rushed to stock up on supplies. Many shops in the capital were shuttered, a resident told The Associated Press, and those still open ran out of staples such as sugar. Some were selling items at three times the normal price. Thousands went to Syria’s border with Lebanon, trying to leave the country.

