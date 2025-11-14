Sweden: Several feared dead after bus ploughs into pedestrians in Stockholm Sweden news: Police and medical personnel have been rushed to the spot to tend to those affected after being hit by a bus in Stockholm.

Several people were feared dead in Sweden's Stockholm after being hit by a bus in the capital city, according to local police. Police say there are both injured and deceased in the incident on Valhallavagen, near the University of Technology, though they have not confirmed the numbers, Sky News has reported.

In a statement, police said they were not commenting on the number, gender or ages of those affected at this stage.

Police, rescue services and ambulance teams are working at the scene, and Valhallavagen is closed between Odengatan and Engelbrektsgatan due to the ongoing operation.

A spokesperson for Stockholm's rescue services said that five people had been affected by the incident.