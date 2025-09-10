Sweden's newly appointed Health Minister Elisabet Lann collapses during press conference | VIDEO Sweden's Health Minister Elisabet Lann collapsed during a press conference but recovered after low blood sugar. Officials, including the Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and Deputy Prime Minister Ebba Busch, rushed to assist.

Stockholm (Sweden):

In a shocking incident, Sweden's newly appointed Health Minister Elisabet Lann collapsed during a live press conference on Tuesday. The video of the incident was caught on camera. Footage captured the moment as she toppled the podium and fell to the floor, with people present there rushing to her aid. The incident took place shortly after she assumed her ministerial role. The press conference saw quick intervention from officials, including Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and Deputy Prime Minister Ebba Busch. Lann was placed in the recovery position and helped out of the room.

Reason behind the collapse

The press conference was subsequently cancelled. However, later, Lann returned to address the media and explained that the collapse was caused by low blood sugar or hypoglycemia. She reassured everyone that she was feeling better after the episode.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Who is Elisabet Lann?

It is to be noted here that Elisabet Lann was part of the investigation team that evaluated the possibility of fully nationalising Swedish healthcare. She was appointed as Health Minister following the resignation of her predecessor, Acko Ankarberg Johansson. Before her appointment as Health Minister, Lann served as a municipal councillor in Sweden's Gothenburg.

