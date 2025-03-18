Sunita Williams set to return to Earth after 9 months in space: Check landing time, live stream, other details Sunita Williams' return to Earth: NASA will provide live coverage of the SpaceX Crew-9 'Dragon Freedom' capsule carrying the four astronauts back to Earth from the International Space Station. Willams and Wilmore had launched to the ISS on June 5 on a Boeing Starliner spacecraft.

Sunita Williams' return to Earth: After an unexpected nine-month stay aboard the International Space Station (ISS), NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore are finally heading back to Earth. The duo, who initially embarked on a short eight-day mission in June last year, found themselves stranded in orbit after the Boeing Starliner capsule they arrived in was deemed unfit for return due to issues with its propulsion system.

On Monday, Williams and Wilmore bid farewell to the ISS as they departed aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule, joined by two fellow astronauts. The spacecraft undocked in the early hours, charting a course for a splashdown off the Florida coast by Monday evening. NASA has confirmed it will provide live coverage of the Crew-9 mission’s return, beginning with hatch closure preparations at 10:45 PM EDT. Ahead of the departure, NASA and SpaceX conducted a detailed weather assessment on Sunday to ensure safe splashdown conditions.

Full schedule of their return

March 18, 8:15 am – Hatch closure (The spacecraft hatch was sealed)

March 18, 10:35 am – Undocking (Spacecraft detached from the ISS)

March 19, 2:41 am – Deorbit burn (Spacecraft to begin re-entry into Earth's atmosphere)

March 19, 3:27 am – Splashdown (Spacecraft to land in the ocean)

March 19, 5:00 am – Press conference regarding return to Earth

What are NASA’s preparations?

As per details, mission managers will continue to closely monitor weather conditions in the region, as Dragon’s undocking depends on multiple factors — including the spacecraft's readiness, recovery team preparedness, weather, sea conditions, and other operational elements. NASA and SpaceX will confirm the exact splashdown location as the Crew-9 return approaches. NASA has selected SpaceX’s Dragon Crew Capsule to bring back astronauts. Since its inception, this capsule has been launched 49 times, making 44 trips to the International Space Station, and has been reflown 29 times, showcasing its robust track record and reliability in space missions.

Where to watch?

NASA has announced that it will live stream the return journey of astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore from the International Space Station. The broadcast is set to begin at 10:45 PM EST on Monday, starting with the hatch closure preparations. Before the duo makes their descent back to Earth, the replacement crew onboard the ISS is being briefed and handed over responsibilities to ensure a seamless transition. While this mission marks an unexpectedly extended stay for Williams and Wilmore, the record for the longest continuous stay in space by a NASA astronaut still belongs to Frank Rubio, who spent 371 days aboard the ISS in 2023. Globally, the benchmark was set by Russian cosmonaut Valeri Polyakov, who remained aboard the Mir Space Station for an incredible 437 days between 1994 and 1995.