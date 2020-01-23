Study economics before lecturing: US Treasury Secy to Greta Thunberg

Image Source : PTI Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg listens as U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland

Days after US President Donald Trump slammed "prophets of doom" on climate change, his Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin advised teen environmental activist Greta Thunberg to study economics before lecturing the world, reports said.

"After she goes and studies economics in college, she can come back and explain that to us," Mnuchin said at the World Economic Forum in Davos, adding Greta's call for investors to divest fossil fuels showed a "lack of understanding" about the economy and jobs, the BBC reported.

On Tuesday, Trump, who was also at Davos, dismissed the "prophets of doom".

Terming climate change activists "too pessimistic", he asked them to focus on countries where emissions are rising but did not elaborate.

on Thursday, Mnuchin, asked about Greta's call for fossil fuels to be scrapped, said said: "Is she the chief economist?"

"For people who call for divestment, there are significant economic issues - issues with jobs."