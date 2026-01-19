Starmer rebukes Trump over Greenland tariff threat, says 'trade wars help no one' The sharp response from Starmer follows Trump’s announcement on Saturday that the United States would impose a 10 per cent import tax from February on goods from eight European countries, including the UK.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Monday issued his strongest public criticism yet of US President Donald Trump, calling Washington’s threat to impose tariffs on allied nations over Greenland “completely wrong” and warning that a trade war would damage all sides. Speaking at a press conference in London, Starmer said the United Kingdom firmly rejects the idea of using economic pressure against allies and made it clear that sovereignty issues cannot be dictated through trade threats.

“A trade war is in no one’s interest,” Starmer said.

UK backs Greenland and Denmark’s right to decide

Starmer reiterated Britain’s support for the “fundamental right” of Greenland and Denmark to determine the future of the Arctic island without external pressure. Greenland is a semi-autonomous territory under Denmark, a NATO ally, and has been at the centre of renewed geopolitical tensions following Trump’s remarks.

The Prime Minister said decisions about Greenland’s future must rest with its people and Denmark, not be influenced by tariff threats or strategic coercion.

‘Pragmatic, not passive’: Starmer draws a clear line

While emphasising the importance of the UK–US relationship, Starmer made it clear that close ties with Washington do not mean silence when core principles are challenged. “The UK–US relationship is vital, and we are determined to keep it strong, constructive and focused on results,” he said. “But being pragmatic does not mean being passive, and partnership does not mean abandoning principles.”

No retaliation yet, dialogue still open

Seeking to cool tensions, Starmer said Britain is not currently considering retaliatory tariffs. “We have not got to that stage. My focus is on making sure we don’t get to that stage,” he said. He added that the UK will continue to work closely with European partners, NATO allies and the United States, stressing the need to keep diplomatic channels open even amid sharp disagreements.

What triggered the row?

The sharp response from London follows Trump’s announcement on Saturday that the United States would impose a 10 per cent import tax from February on goods from eight European countries, including the UK. The move was framed as retaliation against European opposition to American control over Greenland.

Trump also cited the recent deployment of a small number of European troops to Greenland, calling it a challenge to US strategic interests. He has argued that the Arctic island is critical to the proposed “Golden Dome” missile defence system and has claimed that Russia and China could attempt to seize control of the territory.