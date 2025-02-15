Starlink in Bangladesh? Yunus-Musk hold talks over potential collaboration

Follow us on Image Source : AP Elon Musk and Muhammad Yunus

Yunus holds talks with Musk: Bangladesh's Chief Adviser, Muhammad Yunus, said that he held a conversation with Tesla CEO Elon Musk to discuss a potential collaboration to launch Starlink satellite internet service in the country. In a post on X, Yunus said that he had a great meeting with Musk as they agreed to work together, adding, "Hoping to launch Starlink in Bangladesh soon together with him." Yunus also extended his invitation to Tesla CEO Musk to visit Bangladesh for the potential launch of Starlink services, underscoring the significance of this initiative for national development, to which Musk responded positively.

In a post from the official handle of the Chief Adviser of the Government of Bangladesh, it was said, "Bangladesh Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Thursday held an extensive video discussion with @elonmusk, the owner of SpaceX, Tesla, and X, to explore future collaboration and to make further progress to introduce Starlink satellite internet service in Bangladesh."

The discussion was also attended by Khalilur Rahman, High Representative for the Rohingya crisis and priority issues; Lamiya Morshed, Principal Coordinator of SDGs, on the Bangladesh side; Lauren Dreyer, Vice President; and Richard Griffiths, Global Engagement Adviser from SpaceX.

Both Musk and Yunus emphasised the transformational impact that Starlink's satellite communications can have on Bangladesh, especially for its youth, rural and vulnerable women and remote communities.

According to a press release, their discussion also included how high-speed, low-cost internet connectivity could bridge the digital divide in Bangladesh, empowering education, healthcare, and economic development.

(With ANI inputs)