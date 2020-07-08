Image Source : CAIR-MN Muslim woman sues Starbucks Barista for writing 'ISIS' as her name on coffee cup, says she felt humiliated

A muslim woman was in for a shock when she received a beverage from a Target Starbucks Barista with "ISIS" written on the cup instead of her name. The incident took place at a Target Starbucks in St. Paul, Minnesota in the United States on July 1 when a 19-year-old woman named Aishah ordered a beverage.

After the incident, Aishah has filed a discrimination charge against Target, which runs and operates the particular store. Aishah was quoted as saying by the CNN that she felt singled out for her religious beliefs after seeing "ISIS" on her Starbucks cup.

ISIS is the acronym for the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, a terrorist outfit known for its radical beliefs and violence.

"I felt belittled and so humiliated. This is a word that shatters the Muslim reputation all over the world. I cannot believe that in this day and age, something like this can be considered acceptable. It isn't okay,” she was quoted as saying by CNN.

The Starbucks employee said that she had not heard the name Aishah properly. According to the 19-year-old, her "concerns were dismissed" and she was given a new drink and a $25 Starbucks gift card.

Soon after, Target released a statement and said that it was "not a deliberate act".

"We have investigated the matter and believe that it was not a deliberate act but an unfortunate mistake that could have been avoided with more clarification. We're taking appropriate actions with the team member, including additional training, to ensure this does not occur again," the statement said.

The Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-MN) is representing Aishah. It filed a charge to the Minnesota Department of Human Rights on Monday.

