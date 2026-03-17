Sri Lanka introduces four-day work week amid fuel shortages; declares every Wednesday public holiday

Colombo:

Sri Lanka will move to a four-day working week starting March 18, with every Wednesday declared a public holiday. The measure has been introduced as a precaution against potential fuel shortages caused by the conflict in West Asia.

The country was so far observing a five-day work week. Commissioner General of Essential Services Prabath Chandrakeerthi said, "It was decided to declare every Wednesday a public holiday with effect from March 18."

He added that essential services such as health, ports, water supplies and customs will not be affected after introduction of this new move. "It would be applicable to schools, universities and the judiciary," he explained. The government also expects private companies to follow a similar schedule.

The decision came after a special meeting convened by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake over the mounting fuel crisis amid unrest in the Middle East. The session included the full state machinery and focused on "strategies for ensuring the continuity of public services amidst the energy disruption by the Middle East conflict."

Sri Lanka recently increased fuel prices to curb hoarding. From Sunday, the government also introduced a fuel rationing system to reduce consumption and prevent stockpiling. Despite this, long queues appeared at fuel stations following the new measures.

Maritime traffic disruption at Strait of Hormuz

Officials said that discussions with India and Russia are ongoing to secure a steady fuel supply. The move comes in the wake of escalating tensions in the Gulf, where the US and Israel launched a major attack on Iran on February 28. Retaliatory Iranian strikes in the Strait of Hormuz have disrupted maritime traffic, affecting global crude and oil supply chains.