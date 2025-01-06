South Korean police asked to detain impeached President Yoon after anti-corruption agency fails

Follow us on Image Source : AP South Korea's anti-corruption agency asks police to detain impeached President Yoon.

After failing in its attempts to detail the impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol, South Korea's anti-corruption agency has requested the police to bring him into custody. Last week, the anti-corruption agency was involved in an hours-long standoff with the presidential security service.

The agency and police confirmed the discussion on Monday before the one-week warrant for Yoon's detention expires. The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, the agency overseeing Yoon's case, is expected to request a new court warrant to extend the window for Yoon's detention, the police say.

Why was warrant issued against Yoon?

After Yoon dodged several requests by investigators to appear for questioning, the Seoul Western District Court on December 31 issued a warrant to detain him.

The anti-corruption agency leads the joint investigation with military investigators and police. It has put rebellion charges against Yoon after he imposed martial law on December 3 and dispatched troops to surround the National Assembly.

Yoon's presidential privilege

Moreover, Yoon has the presidential privilege of immunity from criminal prosecution, but such protections don't extend to allegations of rebellion or treason.

Under the country's laws, locations potentially linked to military secrets cannot be seized or searched without the consent of the person in charge, and it's unlikely that Yoon will voluntarily leave his residence if he faces detention.

Yoon, who had imposed martial law, had to reconsider his decision following massive public outrage. Along with huge protests outside the National Assembly, lawmakers too strongly rejected the decision.

As per South Korea’s constitution, the president has the power to declare martial law during “wartime, war-like situations or other comparable national emergency states” that require the use of military force to maintain peace and order. However, the law also has provisions that the president must oblige when the National Assembly demands the lifting of martial law with a majority vote.

(With agency inputs)

