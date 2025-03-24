South Korean court overturns impeachment of PM Han, reinstates him as acting President amid political turmoil Han became acting president after Yoon, a conservative, was impeached by the liberal opposition-controlled National Assembly over his December 3 imposition of martial law that triggered a massive political crisis.

South Korea's Constitutional Court on Monday overturned the impeachment of Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, reinstating him as the nation's No. 2 official and acting leader. The ruling came amid ongoing political uncertainty, as the court has yet to deliver its verdict on the separate and highly charged impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Observers believe that the latest ruling does not necessarily indicate the direction the court may take in President Yoon’s case, as Han was not seen as a central figure in Yoon’s controversial imposition of martial law on December 3—a move that triggered a severe political crisis. Nonetheless, the decision is expected to energise Yoon’s conservative base and could fuel their political pushback against the opposition, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

Han assumed the role of acting President following Yoon's impeachment by the opposition-controlled National Assembly. However, he too was ousted by lawmakers in late December amid intensifying political conflict. The unprecedented, successive impeachments that suspended the country's top two officials intensified a domestic division and deepened worries about the country's diplomatic and economic activities. The Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister, Choi Sang-mok, had since serving as acting President.

What did the court rule in Han's impeachment case?

On Monday, seven of the court's eight justices overturned or dismissed Han's impeachment. They ruled the accusations against him weren't against the law or weren't serious enough to remove him from office or his impeachment motion didn't even meet a required quorum when it passed thorough the assembly. One justice upheld Han's impeachment. Dismissing Han would have needed the support of at least six court justices.

Following his reinstatement, Han told reporters he would focus on the “most urgent matters,” including a fast-changing global trade environment, in an apparent reference to the Trump administration's aggressive trade policies. He also called for national unity, saying "here's no left or right — what matters is the advancement of our nation."

No ruling yet on Yoon's impeachment

The court is yet to rule on Yoon's impeachment. If the court upholds Yoon's impeachment, South Korea must hold an election for a new president. If it rules for him, Yoon will be restored to office and regain his presidential powers. Yoon has been separately arrested and charged with rebellion in connection with his martial law decree.

If convicted of that charge, he would face the death penalty or a life sentence. On March 8, Yoon was released from prison, after a Seoul district court allowed him to stand his criminal trial without being detained. Massive rival rallies backing Yoon or denouncing Yoon have divided the streets of Seoul and other major cities in South Korea. Earlier surveys showed that a majority of South Koreans were critical of Yoon's martial law enactment, but those supporting or sympathizing with Yoon have later gained strength.

(With AP inputs)

