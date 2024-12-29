South Korea plane crash: Jeju Air issues first statement after tragic accident

Follow us on Image Source : AP Jeju Air president said that the company has not yet ascertained any mechanical issues with the plane.

Following the tragic accident of Jeju Air passenger plane at a South Korean airport which saw at least 127 people dead, Jeju Air, the airline under question, has issued its first statement. In a televised news conference, Kim E-bae, Jeju Air's president, expressed his grief, taking “full responsibility” for the incident. He added that the company has not yet ascertained any mechanical issues with the aircraft following regular checkups. He added that he would wait until government investigations into the cause of the incident comes at a conclusion.

Boeing issues statement

Boeing has also issued a statement on X saying that it is in contact with Jeju Air and is ready to support the company in dealing with the crash. Boeing's statement reads, "We extend our deepest condolences to the families who lost loved ones, and our thoughts remain with the passengers and crew.”

Earlier, on Sunday, a passenger plane burst into flames Sunday after it skidded off a runway at a South Korean airport and slammed into a concrete fence when its front landing gear apparently failed to deploy, killing at least 151 people, officials said, in one of the country's worst aviation disasters.

Death count rises to 151

The National Fire Agency said rescuers raced to pull people from the Jeju Air passenger plane carrying 181 people at the airport in the town of Muan, about 290 kilometers (180 miles) south of Seoul. The Transport Ministry said the plane was a 15-year-old Boeing 737-800 jet that was returning from Bangkok and that the crash happened at 9:03 am local time.

At least 151 people — 71 women, 71 men and nine others whose genders weren't immediately identifiable — died in the fire, the fire agency said.

The death toll is expected to rise further as the rest of the people aboard the plane remain missing about six hours after the incident.

