Sonia Gandhi to Michelle Obama: Here's why battered faces of women leaders are painted on streets of Italy

An Italian artist has created a campaign featuring the battered faces of some of the most famous women to speak out against gender-based violence. The posters, which is diaplayed on the streets of Milan, include doctored images of former United States First Lady Michelle Obama, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Congress's Sonia Gandhi among others. The images of the bloody and beaten faces of world leaders and politicians serve as a reminder of the lack of strong institutional measures to prevent crimes and violence against women.

Other leading women featured in the series, called "Just Because I am a Woman", include US Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, ex-US presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi, as well as French first lady Brigitte Macron.

"I am a victim of domestic abuse. I am paid less. I've experienced genital mutilation. I do not have the right to dress as I want. I can't decide who I'm going to marry. I was raped," reads the message under the bruised faces.

According to BBC, Italian artist AleXsandro Palombo, wants a "real response from institutions".

In a statement, Palombo said he wants "to illustrate the drama that affects millions of women throughout the world... with the aim of denouncing, raising awareness and obtaining a real response from institutions and politics."

The contemporary artist and activist is the author of similarly shocking campaigns such as Disabled Disney Princesses and The Simpsons Go To Auschwitz.

Another campaign he ran in 2015 featured doctored photographs of US celebrities' battered faces such as actors Kristen Stewart and Angelina Jolie and pop star Madonna.

The title ‘Just because I’m a woman’ references a song written by Dolly Parton.