'Solved it through trade': Donald Trump reiterates claim of brokering truce between India and Pakistan

Washington:

Donald Trump on Saturday reiterated that the US had a big role in brokering the truce between several countries, which were on the brink of war in recent days. Trump specifically mentioned the military confrontation between India and Pakistan, asserting that the US cautioned the two nations over trade deals to ensure peace in the region.

The US president also mentioned his role in Iran, claiming that they destroyed Tehran’s nuclear facilities.

"We stopped a lot of wars. And these were serious, India and Pakistan, that was going on. I think five jets were shot down, actually. These are two serious nuclear countries, and they were hitting each other. You know, it seems like a new form of warfare. You saw it recently when you looked at what we did in Iran, where we knocked out their nuclear capability, totally knocked out that... But India and Pakistan were going at it, and they were back and forth, and it was getting bigger and bigger, and we got it solved through trade. We said, you guys want to make a trade deal. We're not making a trade deal if you're going to be throwing around weapons, and maybe nuclear weapons, both very powerful nuclear states," Trump said.

Trump has time and again claimed the US' role in a peace treaty between India and Pakistan. However, India categorically refuted such claims, adding that Pakistan directly engaged with India and requested for a ceasefire.

PM Modi's telephonic conversation with Trump

Last month, PM Modi held a telephonic conversation with Trump and clearly stated that India has never accepted mediation and will never do so. He also said the negotiations to halt hostilities were directly held between India and Pakistan. PM Modi clearly conveyed to President Trump that at no time were issues such as the India-US trade deal or mediation by the US to broker peace were discussed.