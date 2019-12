Image Source : AP Shoes worth Rs 1 lakh stolen from outside a mosque in Lahore

In an unusual case of theft, a pair of devotee's shoes worth Rs 1 lakh were stolen from outside a mosque in Lahore. Police said that Sheeraj Bashir found his shoes stolen after coming out of a mosque near Gang Ram Hospital.

Bashir has pleaded with the police in a complaint to apprehend the thief with the help of CCTV footage and recover his shoes.

Police has said that necessary action is being taken.