Sheikh Hasina's son refutes visa revocation rumours, thanks PM Modi for swift action | VIDEO

Sajeeb Wazed Joy, son of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, has dismissed media reports claiming her visa was revoked and confirmed that she has not sought political asylum. In an interview, Wazed expressed deep gratitude to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the swift response that ensured his mother's safety. He emphasised that no one revoked Sheikh Hasina’s visa, labelling such claims as rumours. Wazed also criticised the new Bangladeshi interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, calling it unconstitutional and stressing the need for prompt elections to restore democracy.

Swift action and India's role

Wazed highlighted the pivotal role India played in safeguarding his mother, acknowledging the quick intervention by Modi’s government. He urged India to take a leadership role in regional affairs and maintain stability in its neighbourhood.

"My message to the government of India, is my gratitude to Prime Minister Modi for his government's quick action in saving my mother's life. I am eternally grateful," he said.

"India needs to take a leadership role in the world, and not let other foreign powers dictate the situation. Because this is India's neighbourhood. This is India's eastern side," he said.

Concerns over interim government

Addressing the recent changes in Bangladesh's leadership, Wazed criticised the interim government's legitimacy, pointing out that it contradicts the Bangladeshi Constitution. He stressed the importance of holding elections within 90 days to ensure the country’s democratic integrity, questioning the interim government's ability to govern effectively.

"No one can deny that Sheikh Hasina's government kept peace in Bangladesh, kept economic growth, stopped insurgency and kept the eastern side of our subcontinent stable. We are the only government that has proven we can do it. Other governments have tried. They have failed," he said.

