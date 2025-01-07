Sheikh Hasina's passport revoked as Bangladesh faces allegations of enforced disappearances: Reports

Follow us on Image Source : AP/FILE PHOTO Former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina greets the gathering.

Bangladesh’s interim government has revoked the passports of 97 individuals, including former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, over allegations of involvement in enforced disappearances and violence during the July uprising. Local media reports indicate that 22 passports were canceled due to enforced disappearance claims, while 75—including Hasina’s—were linked to the July unrest, which reportedly resulted in hundreds of deaths.

The move comes after the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) issued an arrest warrant against Hasina and 11 others on charges of enforced disappearances. The tribunal has directed the Inspector General of Police to arrest the accused and present them before the court on February 12.

This marks the second arrest warrant against Hasina since her Awami League-led government collapsed amid mass anti-government protests in August. Following the political turmoil, she fled to India, where her extradition has been formally requested by the interim government.