Sheikh Hasina accuses Muhammad Yunus of seizing power with terrorist support and selling out Bangladesh to US

New Delhi:

As Bangladesh finds itself at a crossroads ahead of potential elections, political tensions have escalated dramatically with former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina launching a scathing attack on the interim government leader, Nobel Peace Prize laureate Dr. Muhammad Yunus. In a fiery social media post, Hasina accused Yunus of collaborating with extremist groups to illegitimately seize power and of aligning the nation’s interests with foreign powers, particularly the United States.

Hasina, head of the now-banned Awami League, warned that Bangladesh's democratic framework and sovereignty are under threat. She alleged that Yunus, with no electoral mandate, has taken control of the government through unconstitutional means and with the backing of banned terrorist organizations.

Release of extremists and erosion of security

Hasina further claimed that dozens of known militants—arrested during her administration in anti-terror operations—have been released from prison since Yunus assumed control. “The prisons are being emptied, and those who once endangered our citizens are now holding influence within the state,” she wrote.

Framing these developments as a national security emergency, Hasina emphasised that the shift threatens not only public safety but also the democratic principles upon which Bangladesh was founded.

Allegations of foreign collusion

In one of her most pointed accusations, Hasina claimed that Yunus is acting under the influence of foreign powers, particularly the US “My father, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, lost his life because he refused to surrender St. Martin’s Island to the Americans,” she said, referencing Bangladesh’s founding leader. “I will not sell this nation to remain in power.”

She accused Yunus of doing precisely that—sacrificing national interest for international approval. Her remarks come amid growing speculation over Yunus's ties with Western nations, which Hasina has long cited as a cause for concern.

Awami League ban sparks outrage

Hasina also condemned the recent ban on the Awami League as an “unconstitutional” and “illegal” move, questioning the legitimacy of the interim authority to make such decisions without a functioning parliament. “Who gave this unelected leader the right to rewrite the laws of the land?” she asked, challenging the legality of the government’s actions.

She reiterated that the position of Chief Advisor, which Yunus currently holds, has no legal or constitutional grounding in Bangladesh's political system.

Rising tensions ahead of proposed elections

The latest developments come in the wake of a statement from Yunus warning of “public-supported action” in response to what he described as “unreasonable pressure” from the military and opposition forces pushing for elections by December. The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and the army chief have both urged the interim government to announce an election timeline to restore democratic order.