Shehbaz Sharif's Diwali wishes fall flat as Pakistan's Hindu population keeps shrinking: How many are left? Pakistan’s Hindu population has dramatically shrunk since Partition in 1947, when they comprised about 15% of the population. Today, they account for roughly 1.63% (around 3.8 million people out of 240 million).

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended Diwali greetings to the country’s Hindu community. However, his message faced backlash from people online highlighting ongoing persecution and discrimination against Hindus in Pakistan. The divide between official statements and ground realities underscores the challenges minorities face in the country.

He wrote, “On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, I extend my heartfelt greetings to our Hindu community in Pakistan and around the world. As homes and hearts are illuminated with the light of Diwali, may this festival dispel darkness, foster harmony, and guide us all toward a future of peace, compassion, and shared prosperity.”

Shehbaz Sharif’s hypocrisy?

Sharif’s goodwill message, however, was met with fierce criticism from social media users and influencers. Some called his words hypocritical, pointing to the harsh realities faced by Hindus in Pakistan. Influencer Rishi Bagree sarcastically noted, “Only 10-12 Hindus are left in Pakistan… You could have DM them directly.”

Anoyther user condemned what he termed “systematic persecution of Hindus, Christians, Sikhs, and Ahmadis,” accusing the government of trying to “whitewash genocide with Diwali greetings.” Others questioned if such greetings were genuine efforts toward unity or mere superficial gestures masking deep societal divides.

The plight of Hindus in Pakistan

Violence and temple destruction: Recent incidents

The Mari Mata Temple in Karachi, nearly 150 years old, was demolished in July 2023, labeled an old and dangerous structure.

The Hinglaj Mata Mandir, one of Hinduism’s holiest sites, has been repeatedly targeted by extremists.

Reported violence against Hindus stood at 241 cases in 2022, fell to 103 in 2023, and rose slightly to 112 in 2024 (as of October).

Contrasting views

The Prime Minister’s message seems out of sync with Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir’s recent statements, which emphasised religious division.

In April, days before the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, Munir urged Pakistanis to teach their children they are fundamentally “different from Hindus,” invoking the two-nation theory, “Our religions are different, our customs are different, our traditions are different... We are two nations, we are not one nation.”