Senior Hamas leader Salah al-Bardawil killed in Israeli airstrike in Gaza

In a significant escalation of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, a senior Hamas leader, Salah al-Bardawil, was killed in an Israeli airstrike on the southern Gaza Strip. The attack, which took place on Sunday morning, March 23, 2025, in the Khan Yunis area, also claimed the life of his wife. This incident highlights the intensifying violence between Israeli forces and Hamas militants.

According to reports from Khama Press, Salah al-Bardawil, a prominent political leader within Hamas, was targeted in the early morning airstrike. Al-Bardawil, who was known for his high-ranking position in Hamas's political bureau, was one of the most influential figures in the organization. His death marks a significant loss for Hamas in the ongoing conflict. While the attack occurred in Khan Yunis, additional strikes across southern Gaza on the same night led to further casualties.

The Associated Press (AP) reported that at least 19 Palestinians were killed in these overnight Israeli airstrikes, which also left several others injured. Among those killed were women and children, as confirmed by local hospitals. Two hospitals in southern Gaza received the bodies of 17 people who died in the attacks, though the names of the Hamas leader and his wife were not included in the official death toll provided by medical authorities.

In a related development, an Iranian-backed Houthi missile strike targeted Israel from Yemen, adding to the region's volatility. Air raid sirens were triggered in Israel as a result of the missile, but the Israeli Defense Forces confirmed that the missile was intercepted mid-flight, causing no damage or casualties.

This series of events underscores the increasingly volatile situation in

Gaza and the broader Middle East, with Israeli airstrikes and retaliatory actions from Hamas continuing to fuel the violence. As the conflict deepens, the death of Salah al-Bardawil is expected to further escalate tensions between the two sides, raising concerns about the possibility of more extensive violence in the region.

(Inputs from AP)