SCO Summit in Pakistan LIVE Updates: S Jaishankar to arrive in Islamabad to lead Indian delegation

Tuesday, October 15, 2024
     
SCO Summit: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will arrive in Islamabad to lead the Indian delegation at the high-level SCO Summit being held in Pakistan. Both sides have ruled out the possibility of India-Pakistan bilateral talks.

Edited By: Aveek Banerjee @AveekABanerjee Islamabad Updated on: October 15, 2024 9:03 IST
Jaishankar to attend SCO Summit in Pakistan
Image Source : INDIA TV External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will attend the SCO Summit in Pakistan.

SCO Summit 2024: Pakistan is hosting the 23rd edition of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit on Tuesday and Wednesday, with senior leaders from its all-weather friend China and its arch-rival India attending amid strict security measures. While Islamabad is putting its best face to welcome 900 foreign delegates, the SCO Summit is taking place under the shadow of terrorist attacks and protests by jailed former PM Imran Khan's party.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is set to attend the SCO Summit, where he will lead the Indian delegation and likely raise India's concerns related to cross-border terrorism. The minister has already clarified that there will be no discussions on India-Pakistan relations, and his visit is expected to be a short one. Jaishankar's visit to Pakistan is the first by an Indian EAM in nine years after his predecessor Sushma Swaraj in 2015.

 

Live updates :SCO Summit in Pakistan

  • Oct 15, 2024 9:03 AM (IST) Posted by Aveek Banerjee

    Imran Khan's PTI calls off protest in Islamabad on SCO inaugural day

    Jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has deferred its D-Chowk protest in Islamabad scheduled for October 15 in view of the two-day SCO summit scheduled to begin today, confirmed party chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan. The decision was taken after Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi formally contacted his party to ensure the medical examination of Imran Khan, Geo News reported.

  • Oct 15, 2024 9:01 AM (IST) Posted by Aveek Banerjee

    SCO meeting under shadow of terror attacks, opposition protests

    While Islamabad is putting its best face to welcome 900 foreign delegates, the SCO Summit is taking place under the shadow of terrorist attacks and protests by jailed former PM Imran Khan's party. Recently, two Chinese nationals were killed in an airport at Karachi Airport.

  • Oct 15, 2024 9:00 AM (IST) Posted by Aveek Banerjee

    External Affairs Minister Jaishankar to arrive in Pakistan

    External Affairs Minister Jaishankar to arrive in Pakistan

  • Oct 15, 2024 8:59 AM (IST) Posted by Aveek Banerjee

    Pakistan to host SCO Summit today

    Pakistan to host SCO Summit today

