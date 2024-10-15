SCO Summit in Pakistan LIVE Updates: S Jaishankar to arrive in Islamabad to lead Indian delegation

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will attend the SCO Summit in Pakistan.

SCO Summit 2024: Pakistan is hosting the 23rd edition of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit on Tuesday and Wednesday, with senior leaders from its all-weather friend China and its arch-rival India attending amid strict security measures. While Islamabad is putting its best face to welcome 900 foreign delegates, the SCO Summit is taking place under the shadow of terrorist attacks and protests by jailed former PM Imran Khan's party.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is set to attend the SCO Summit, where he will lead the Indian delegation and likely raise India's concerns related to cross-border terrorism. The minister has already clarified that there will be no discussions on India-Pakistan relations, and his visit is expected to be a short one. Jaishankar's visit to Pakistan is the first by an Indian EAM in nine years after his predecessor Sushma Swaraj in 2015.