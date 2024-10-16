Wednesday, October 16, 2024
     
Jaishankar addresses SCO Summit in Islamabad | WATCH

During his speech at Pakistan's Jinnah Convention Centre, Jaishankar emphasised the importance of collaboration among member states to tackle common challenges and highlighted India's commitment to fostering stability and prosperity in the region.

S Jaishankar at SCO Summit
Image Source : DAWN S Jaishankar at SCO Summit

External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar is currently addressing the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, focusing on regional security, economic cooperation, and counter-terrorism. During his speech at Pakistan's Jinnah Convention Centre, he emphasised the importance of collaboration among member states to tackle common challenges and highlighted India's commitment to fostering stability and prosperity in the region. Jaishankar also discussed India's initiatives and contributions to the SCO's agenda, underscoring the need for a collective approach to ensure peace and development.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.

