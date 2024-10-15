EAM Jaishankar arrives in Islamabad to attend SCO Summit

Follow us on Image Source : ANI EAM Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar arrived in Islamabad on Tuesday to attend the SCO Summit being hosted by Pakistan.

Pakistan ruled out talks with India on bilateral issues during the visit of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to Islamabad. India earlier announced that Jaishankar would lead a delegation to Pakistan to participate in the SCO summit in Islamabad. However, Jaishankar ruled out chances of bilateral talks during his visit to Pakistan.

India-Pakistan ties

The ties between India and Pakistan came under severe strain after India's warplanes pounded a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist training camp in Balakot in Pakistan in February 2019 in response to the Pulwama terror attack. The relations further deteriorated after India on August 5, 2019 announced the withdrawal of special powers of Jammu and Kashmir and the bifurcation of the state into two union territories.

Pakistan downgraded diplomatic ties with India after New Delhi abrogated Article 370. India has been maintaining that it desires normal neighbourly relations with Pakistan while insisting that the onus is on Islamabad to create an environment free of terror and hostility for such engagement.

Pakistan's then foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visited India in May 2023 to attend an in-person meeting of the foreign ministers of SCO nations in Goa. It was the first visit of a Pakistani foreign minister to India in almost 12 years.