Saudi Arabia deports 232 Pakistanis, including nine beggars; 16 arrested in Karachi: Report

According to a report circulating in the Pakistani media, seven countries, including Saudi Arabia, China, and UAE, have deported a total of 258 Pakistanis. The majority of individuals, 232, have been sent back to Pakistan by Saudi Arabia, while 21 were deported from the UAE. Notably, deportees also include 7 beggars.

Among the deported individuals, 16 were arrested as they arrived in Karachi over charges of several legal violations. The immigration authorities said that 244 of the deported Pakistanis were sent back using emergency travel documents, and 14 had valid Pakistani passports.

The report claims that almost 16 deportees stayed in Saudi Arabia despite the expiry of their visas. The list of deportees also includes 27 Pakistanis, who were found to be working without sponsors, while 112 others were deported following complaints against them. Among those Pakistanis deported from UAE, four individuals faced serious charges of drug smuggling. Moreover, countries like China, Indonesia, Cyprus, Nigeria, and Qatar deported one Pakistani each.

Additionally, in the last 24 hours, the authorities at the Karachi Airport offloaded at least 35 passengers who were attempting to travel abroad. The offloaded passengers include 18 passengers who had Umrah visas but could not present their advance hotel bookings, the report further claims.

A spokesperson of the Immigration department at Karachi's Jinnah International Airport said, among them, 14 had Pakistani passports, while 244 were deported on emergency travel documents.

“We arrested 16 deportees at the Karachi airport, including one with a suspicious identity, while the rest were released after questioning,” he said. He said nine of the persons deported from Saudi Arabia were professional beggars.

“Two of them were caught performing Hajj without permits and were sent back after completing their sentences,” he added. He said that many of those deported from Saudi Arabia, and the UAE were working without sponsorship while four were deported on drug charges.

