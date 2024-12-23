Monday, December 23, 2024
     
EAM S Jaishankar to visit US from December 24 to 29: First high-level visit after Trump's election victory

In what can be termed the first high-level visit since Donald Trump won the presidential elections in the US, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is slated to embark on a visit to the United States on December 24.

Edited By: Mohit Pandey New Delhi Published : Dec 23, 2024 17:35 IST, Updated : Dec 23, 2024 17:55 IST
External Affairs Minister to visit US on December 24.
Image Source : PTI (FILE) External Affairs Minister to visit US on December 24.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will embark on a six-day visit to the United States on December 24. In an update posted on its official website, the MEA has informed that the visit will be undertaken between December 24 to 29. The Ministry of External Affairs has said that the EAM will meet counterparts to discuss key bilateral, regional, and global issues.In his visit beginning on Tuesday, MEA said Jaishankar will also chair a conference of the Consul Generals of India in the US. Notably, it will be the first high-level visit from India to the US after Donald Trump won the presidential election.

 

(This is a developing story. More details will be added)

 

