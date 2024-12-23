EAM S Jaishankar to visit US from December 24 to 29: First high-level visit after Trump's election victory

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) External Affairs Minister to visit US on December 24.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will embark on a six-day visit to the United States on December 24. In an update posted on its official website, the MEA has informed that the visit will be undertaken between December 24 to 29. The Ministry of External Affairs has said that the EAM will meet counterparts to discuss key bilateral, regional, and global issues.In his visit beginning on Tuesday, MEA said Jaishankar will also chair a conference of the Consul Generals of India in the US. Notably, it will be the first high-level visit from India to the US after Donald Trump won the presidential election.

(This is a developing story. More details will be added)