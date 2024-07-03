Russian President Putin sends condolence message over Hathras stampede that kills over 120 people

Follow us on Image Source : AP Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and the stampede spot in Hathras (L)

Russian President Vladimir Putin condoled the tragic incident that killed over 120 people including women and children in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district. In a message to his Indian counterpart Draupadi Murmu and His Excellency Narendra Modi, Putin said: "Kindly accept the most sincere condolences over the tragic accident in Uttar Pradesh."

What happened in Hathras?

The death toll in the stampede that broke out in a 'satsang' in Hathras rose to 121 on Wednesday and police filed an FIR against the organisers, accusing them of hiding evidence and flouting conditions with 2.5 lakh people crammed into a venue in which only 80,000 were permitted. The victims were part of the crowd which had gathered near Phulrai village in the Sikandrarau area of Hathras for the 'satsang' by religious preacher Baba Narayan Hari, also known as Saakar Vishwa Hari Bhole Baba.

The incident took place as the 'satsang' ended. Some accounts said people slipped in the slush as they ran after the preacher's car, triggering the stampede. Earlier on Tuesday when PM Modi was speaking in the Lok Sabha, he expressed condolence for the deaths of devotees who lost their lives. Notably, the Primer Minister was speaking at the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha on the Motion of Thanks when the unfortunate incident happened.

PM Modi to visit Russia

Notably, PM Modi is set to head to Russia next week. Diplomatic sources in New Delhi had said the Indian prime minister’s day-long visit is being planned around July 8, adding there is no finality on the date yet and various options are being explored. The visit, if it takes place, will be Modi’s first trip to Russia in nearly five years. His last visit to Russia was in 2019 when he attended an economic conclave in the Far East city of Vladivostok.

If Modi travels to Russia, then he and President Putin are set to hold the India-Russia annual summit after a gap of three years. The annual summit between the Prime Minister of India and the President of Russia is the highest institutional dialogue mechanism in the strategic partnership between the two countries. So far, 21 annual summits have taken place alternatively in India and Russia.

