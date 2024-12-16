Putin's game-changing move, orders mass production of Russia's most lethal Oreshnik hypersonic missile shortly

Follow us on Image Source : AP Russian President Vladimir Putin

The serial production of the Oreshnik intermediate-range missile will begin shortly, state news outlet TASS reported citing Russian President Vladimir Putin. "As you know, the Oreshnik intermediate-range missile system has become Russia’s newest powerful weapon. It was successfully used in November in response to the strikes on our country’s territory-- a ballistic missile with a non-nuclear hypersonic payload was used," the Russian leader said, speaking at the Russian Defense Ministry’s board meeting. "The serial production of such systems is supposed to be established in shortly in order to ensure the security of Russia and its allies," he added.

This is a breaking news. More details will be added.