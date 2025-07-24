Russian plane carrying 50 passengers goes missing in Amur region: Reports As per the updates from Interfax and SHOT news outlets, the missing aircraft was an An-24 passenger plane. The aircraft was headed for the town of Tynda in the Amur region bordering China.

The Russian plane with 50 passengers onboard went missing in eastern Amur region. The Russian air traffic control on Thursday said that it has lost contact with an An-24 passenger plane with about 50 people onboard in the eastern Amur region.

It should be noted that the aircraft is believed to be only a few kilometres away from its destination when it lost contact.

According to local emergencies ministry, the plane dropped off radar screens while approaching its destination of Tynda, a town in the Amur region bordering China.

Giving details, Regional governor Vasily Orlov stated that there were 43 passengers, including five children, and six crew members on board.