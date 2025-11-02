Russian drone destroys Ukraine's 'Game-Changer' Leopard 2A6 tank in Donbas Zelensky acknowledged the loss but stressed that Ukraine’s morale remains unbroken. The incident highlights the growing role of drones in modern warfare and ongoing challenges for Ukrainian forces, despite Western-supplied advanced weaponry.

New Delhi:

A German-made Leopard 2A6 tank, hailed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as a “game-changer” for the war effort, was destroyed by a Russian drone attack in the mud-soaked battlefields of Donbas. The incident occurred as a Ukrainian convoy was advancing, marking a significant blow to Kyiv’s armoured capabilities.

The 28-year-old Ukrainian captain, Alexander, was inside the tank when the attack struck. Speaking over his radio to fellow soldiers, he said, “This tank will push the Russians back.” The Leopard, a gift from Germany, symbolised Ukraine’s hopes, boasting heavy armour, a 120 mm main gun, and speeds of up to 70 km/h. Zelensky had described it as a weapon that could turn the tide of the conflict.

However, the tank met a devastating fate under the precise strike of a Russian drone. Controlled remotely by Russian operator Sergei from a concealed bunker in Donetsk, the drone first hit the tank’s treads, sending metal fragments flying. Despite Alexander urging his crew to “keep moving,” a second strike hit the engine directly, engulfing the tank in flames and reducing it to smouldering wreckage.

Eyewitnesses reported that the crew narrowly escaped, while Alexander’s cries for help were captured over the radio before silence fell. Russian forces celebrated the destruction, and video footage of the wreck quickly circulated on social media. Sergei reportedly informed his commanders, “Zelensky’s Leopard has been shredded.”

In response, President Zelensky addressed the nation from Kyiv, acknowledging the loss while emphasising that Ukraine’s morale remained unbroken. “It is a tank that has been destroyed, but our spirit has not been broken,” he said. Germany has continued to supply additional Leopard tanks, but Russian drone attacks have repeatedly targeted these high-profile assets, destroying several in Donbas.

Zelensky also condemned ongoing Russian attacks across multiple regions, including Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, and Odesa, which have caused significant casualties. “I express my condolences to all those who have lost loved ones in these attacks,” he said.

The incident underscores the increasing role of drones in modern warfare and the ongoing challenges faced by Ukrainian forces, even with advanced Western weaponry at their disposal.