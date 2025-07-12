Russian drone, cruise missile attacks kills two, injures dozens across Ukraine Ukraine’s Air Force reported that Russia unleashed a massive aerial offensive overnight, launching 597 threats that included combat drones, decoys, and 26 cruise missiles.

At least two people were killed and 14 injured in Ukraine's Chernivtsi region as Russian forces targeted the Bukovina area with four drones and a missile, regional Governor Ruslan Zaparaniuk confirmed on Saturday. The fatalities reportedly resulted from falling drone debris.

Multiple strikes across regions

In the western Lviv region, six civilians were wounded following a drone strike, according to Governor Maksym Kozytskyi. Meanwhile, in northeastern Kharkiv, eight drones and two missiles hit the city, injuring three people, Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported.

Massive drone and missile barrage

Ukraine’s Air Force stated that Russia launched a total of 597 aerial threats overnight, including drones, decoys, and 26 cruise missiles. Ukrainian defences intercepted 319 drones and 25 cruise missiles, while 258 decoy drones were electronically neutralised.

Strategic targeting and regional spillover

The Lviv and Lutsk regions, key transit hubs for Western military aid, have become focal points in Russia’s intensified air campaign. Earlier this week, Russia launched over 700 drones in a single night. In response, Poland scrambled fighter jets near its border with Ukraine to monitor the escalating situation.

Frontline escalation

Alongside aerial attacks, Russia is simultaneously intensifying ground efforts to breach sections of the 1,000-kilometre frontline, where Ukrainian forces remain under mounting pressure. Russia's Defence Ministry also claimed to have shot down 33 Ukrainian drones overnight.

The escalating bombardments highlight the growing intensity of the war and cast a shadow over any imminent hopes for diplomatic resolution.