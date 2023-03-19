Amid tensions with US, another Russian airplane intercepted by NATO fighter jets near Estonian airspace

Follow us on Image Source : (UK MINISTRY OF DEFENCE RAF and German Air Force Typhoons intercept a Russian aircraft

British and German fighter jets intercepted a Russian aircraft close to Estonian airspace on Friday. This marked the second incident in a week when a Russian warplane was seen near Estonian airspace.

In a statement released on Saturday, the UK’s Royal Air Force (RAF) said that the two Typhoon jets intercepted a Russian military Tu-134 passenger jet.

"A Russian military Tu-134 passenger jet, known by the NATO name Crusty, that was being escorted by two Sukhoi Su-27 Flanker fighter jets, and an AN-12 Cub military transport aircraft," according to the statement.

"We quickly identified the Russian aircraft and then monitored it as it flew close to NATO airspace," said an RAF commander.

Story so far

The incident, which added to Russia-US tensions over Moscow’s war in Ukraine, appeared to be the first time since the height of the Cold War that a US aircraft was brought down after an encounter with a Russian warplane. US President Joe Biden was briefed on the incident by national security adviser Jake Sullivan, according to White House national security spokesman John Kirby.

He added that U.S. State Department officials would be speaking directly with their Russian counterparts and “expressing our concerns over this unsafe and unprofessional intercept.”

US called it violation of treaty

State Department spokesman Ned Price called it a “brazen violation of international law.” He said the U.S. summoned the Russian ambassador to lodge a protest and the U.S. ambassador to Russia, Lynne Tracy, has made similar representations in Moscow.

The U.S. European Command said two Russian Su-27 fighter jets intercepted the drone while it was operating within international airspace. It said one of the Russian fighters struck the propeller of the MQ-9, causing U.S. forces to bring it down in international waters.

Prior to that, the Su-27s dumped fuel on the MQ-9 and flew in front of it several times in “a reckless, environmentally unsound and unprofessional manner,” the U.S. European Command said in a statement from Stuttgart, Germany.

