Putin set to address nation amid Wagner's chief Yevgeny Prigozhin calls for mutiny I LIVE UPDATES

Amid the crisis-like situation in Russia, President Vladimir Putin will deliver an address shortly. According to the State news agency, TASS, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media outlet, "Indeed, Putin will deliver an address shortly."

This came a day after Russian mercenary group Wagner, in a staunch warning to the leadership, warned the Putin government to topple the country's Defence Ministry amid an internal feud between the private army and armed forces.

Yevgeny Viktorovich Prigozhin-- a Russian oligarch, mercenary chief, and a close confidant of Russian president Vladimir Putin, in a video message posted on a social media platform, warned his forces would "destroy everything" in their way. The Wagner boss claimed that the agitated forces already crossed the border from war-torn Ukraine and entered Russia where the armed group was prepared to go "all the way" against Moscow's military.

Although security was heightened in Moscow and in Rostov-on-Don, which is home to the Russian military headquarters for the southern region and also oversees the fighting in Ukraine, local media reports claimed that forces started accumulating near crucial buildings.

Prigozhin charged with armed mutiny, to face up to 20 years in prison

According to the Russian state news agency, TASS, a criminal case over charges of organization of armed mutiny was initiated against Wagner PMC founder after his Telegram channel published his claims that the Russian Defense Ministry hit PMC units with airstrikes and his calls for supporters to rise against the national government.

Also, the news agency claimed that the ministry has refuted the claims of capturing any military buildings. The Ministry added that Russian forces continue to carry out missions in the special military operation area.

Meanwhile, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov voiced that President was informed about the situation around Prigozhin and "necessary measures are being taken." According to the spokesman, all Russian security agencies report to Putin about measures being taken around the clock.

