US to provide Ukraine with additional military assistance worth $300 million

The United States on Saturday announced that it will provide Ukraine with additional military assistance worth USD 300 million, the Department of Defense [DoD] said. The announcement comes as Ukraine and Russia are amid a war that started more than a month ago on February 24.

"Through USAI [Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative], DoD will provide up to USD 300 million in security assistance to bolster Ukraine's capacity to defend itself. This decision underscores the United States' unwavering commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity in support of its heroic efforts to repel Russia's war of choice," Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said.

The new package means the US has now committed more than USD 2.3 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the start of the Biden administration, according to the statement from Pentagon press secretary John Kirby.

The new package includes -- Switchblade suicide drones, Anti-drone systems, Armoured vehicles, Night-vision equipment, Ammunition and more.

Ukraine had pushed for more advanced weaponry from the US and European nations. Much of the equipment provided to Ukraine by the US fulfills those requests, but the US has not acquiesced to some of the biggest requests, such as aircraft.

US President Joe Biden had also announced the release of 1 million barrels of oil per day from the nation's strategic petroleum reserve for six months in a bid to control gas prices that have spiked after the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war that entered its 38th day today.

Biden blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin for rising gas and food price due to his invasion of Ukraine.

