'No', says Putin when asked if he regrets war with Ukraine

Russia-Ukraine war: Russian President Vladimir Putin said "no" when he was asked if he had regrets about the conflict in Ukraine. The leader went on to add that Russia was doing the right thing, reported news agency Reuters. While speaking at the conference in Kazakh capital Astana, Putin said destroying Ukraine was not part of Russia's objective.

Putin added that he saw "no need" for talks with US President Joe Biden and that he did not take a decision on attending a G-20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, next month.

Intensifying war efforts, the Russian President Vladimir Putin said he thinks a mobilisation of army reservists he ordered last month to bolster his country's troops in Ukraine will to be completed in two weeks.

Putin told reporters after attending a summit in Kazakhstan on Friday that 222,000 of the 300,000 reservists the Russian Defence Ministry said would get called up have been mobilized. A total of 33,000 of them are already in military units and 16,000 are involved in the military operation in Ukraine.

The call-up, announced by Putin in September, has proved hugely unpopular in Russia, where almost all men under the age of 65 are registered as reservists.

The Russian leader initially described the mobilization as “partial” and said only those with combat or service experience would be drafted. However, a decree he signed outlined almost no specific criteria.

Russian media reports have described attempts to round up men without relevant experience, including those ineligible for service for medical reasons. In the wake of the president's mobilisation order, tens of thousands of men left Russia.

