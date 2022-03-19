Russia Ukraine War LIVE Updates: Zelenskyy speaks to European Council Prez, discusses Ukraine's EU membership

Saturday, March 19, 2022
     
The European Council President Michel in a series of tweets talked about the discussion and the proposal of setting up a solidarity fund with Ukraine.

Kyiv Updated on: March 19, 2022 8:27 IST
Image Source : AP.

Policemen stand guard at the site where a bombing damaged residential buildings in Kyiv, Ukraine on March 18, 2022. 

 

Russia-Ukraine War: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday spoke to European Council President Charles Michel and discussed further strengthening of support to the war-torn country and also the membership of the European Union (EU) to Ukraine. "Discussed with President of the Council Charles Michel @eucopresident further support to in countering aggression, strengthening the anti-war coalition, prospects for restoring peace in. Special attention was paid to our movement towards membership in the #EU," Zelenskyy said in a tweet. The European Council President Michel in a series of tweets talked about the discussion and the proposal of setting up a solidarity fund with Ukraine."We exchanged views with the President @ZelenskyyUa on strengthening our consolidated support for Ukraine. Specific elements of the current talks between Ukraine and Russia were discussed," Michel said, adding, "We support the establishment of the Solidarity Fund with Ukraine to provide basic services and address the urgent needs of citizens." "The fund will provide liquidity to the ongoing support of the government and in the long run will be the basis for rebuilding a free and democratic Ukraine after the cessation of hostilities. Partners can contribute to the Fund through an international donors' conference," Michel explained.Reiterating the EU's support to Ukraine in its war effort against Russia, Michel said, "We are building a broad anti-war coalition. The courage and resilience shown by Ukrainians is impressive. The EU will continue to support you in the face of Kremlin aggression."

 

Live updates :Russia-Ukraine War | MARCH 19

  • Mar 19, 2022 8:27 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    'Ukraine's positions at peace talks with Russia remain unchanged'

    Ukraine's positions at the peace talks with Russia remain unchanged, Ukrainian Presidential Advisor Mykhailo Podolyak said on Friday. "Our positions remain unchanged: a ceasefire, the withdrawal of troops and strict security guarantees with specific formulas," Podolyak, who is also a member of the Ukrainian delegation to the peace talks with Russia, tweeted. The fourth round of negotiations between Ukrainian and Russian delegations started on Monday via video link, Xinhua news agency reported. On Wednesday, Podolyak said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky may hold talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in the coming days.

  • Mar 19, 2022 7:54 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Russia-Ukraine War: Zelenskyy warns Russia of 'high price' of conflict with Ukraine

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned that Russia will pay a "high price" for its conflict with Ukraine, the presidential press service said. "By attacking us, they will destroy everything that Russian society has achieved over the past 25 years," Zelensky said in an address to the nation. In a phone conversation with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin criticised Kiev for "trying to delay the negotiation process in every way possible, putting forward more unrealistic proposals", Xinhua news agency reported. Ukrainian and Russian delegations have held several rounds of negotiations in a bid to broker a solution to the conflict between the two countries.

  • Mar 19, 2022 7:23 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Conflict in Ukraine adds to global food security threat: WFP

    The World Food Programme (WFP) has warned that the ongoing conflict in Ukraine is further threatening global food security, with food prices already at an all-time high. Jakob Kern, the WFP's Emergency Coordinator for Ukraine, told an online press conference that the conflict has triggered a wave of hunger across the globe, Xinhua news agency reported. As the world's largest and fourth-largest exporters of wheat respectively, Russia and Ukraine together are responsible for 29 per cent of the global wheat trade. Therefore, the two countries are critical to ensuring the food security of many countries around the world. Global food and fuel prices have increased sharply since the start of the conflict, Kern said. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization's Food Price Index, they reached an all-time high in February 2022. The price of wheat increased by 24 per cent from February 21 to March 15, Kern said. "These hikes will affect local food prices and, through these, access to food, especially for millions of people who are already struggling to put food on the table," he added. "This year we are at a crossroads: either we rise to the challenge of meeting immediate needs while at the same time supporting programs that build long-term resilience at scale, or we face even bigger problems down the line," Kern said.

  • Mar 19, 2022 7:21 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Russia-Ukraine War: 6.5 million people displaced inside Ukraine due to Russian invasion

    Amid escalating war between Russia and Ukraine, the UN migration agency on Friday (local time) estimated that nearly 6.5 million people have now been displaced inside Ukraine. Meanwhile, 3.2 million people have already fled the country, said the International Organisation for Migration.It also suggested that Ukraine is fast on a course in just three weeks toward the levels of displacement from Syria's devastating war - which has driven about 13 million people from their homes both in the country and abroad.The findings come in a paper issued by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. It cited the IOM figures as "a good representation of the scale of internal displacement in Ukraine -- calculated to stand at 6.48 million internally displaced persons in Ukraine as of March 16." 

  • Mar 19, 2022 7:20 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Russia fired 1,080 missiles at Ukraine since start of invasion, a senior US defense official told BBC

    Russia has fired 1,080 missiles at Ukraine since the start of the invasion, a senior U.S. defense official told BBC.

  • Mar 19, 2022 7:19 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Joe Biden warns China of consequences if it supports Russia, says US's Taiwan policy unchanged

    US President Joe Biden on Friday (local time) held a video call with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping and warned China of implications and consequences if China provides material support to Russia while also reiterating that the US continues to oppose any unilateral changes to the status quo on the Taiwan issue, a White House readout informed."President Biden detailed our efforts to prevent and then respond to the invasion, including by imposing costs on Russia. He described the implications and consequences if China provides material support to Russia as it conducts brutal attacks against Ukrainian cities and civilians," the readout said.Xi said, "As leaders of major countries, we (China and the US) need to think about how to properly address global hotspot issues and, more importantly, keep in mind global stability and the work and life of billions of people," as quoted by Xinhua.On the question of Taiwan, Biden reiterated that U.S. policy on Taiwan has not changed, and emphasized that the United States continues to oppose any unilateral changes to the status quo, the readout said.Xi spoke sharply on the question of Taiwan saying that some people in the U.S. have sent a wrong signal on the issue of Taiwanese independence, adding that "this is very dangerous."

  • Mar 19, 2022 7:17 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Russia-Ukraine War: Putin, Macron discuss situation in Ukraine over phone

    Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the situation in Ukraine during a telephone call with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron. The Russian president on Friday explained that the country's armed forces were doing everything possible to save civilian lives and open humanitarian corridors for the safe evacuation of the population, in response to concerns raised by the French leader. The leaders also talked about the developments with regard to the ongoing peace negotiations, and discussed Russia's approach toward possible agreements, Xinhua news agency reported. The French leader expressed concern over the situation in Mariupol, and called for an immediate ceasefire, local media reported.

  • Mar 19, 2022 7:15 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Russia-Ukraine War: Antony Blinken speaks with Ukrainian FM, discusses growing civilian casualties

    US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday (local time) held a phone call with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and discussed the growing number of civilian casualties in the ongoing conflict while talking about the efforts to bring an end to the war."Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Kuleba discussed the growing number of civilian casualties caused by President Putin's brutal and unjustified war of choice. The Secretary commended the incredible courage and fierce determination of the Ukrainian people as they defend their country against Russian forces who have shown little regard for human life," a US State Department readout said.Secretary of State Blinken also reaffirmed "the United States' steadfast commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity" and reiterated the American support through assistance.

  • Mar 19, 2022 7:06 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Russia plans to transfer troops from Armenia to support its offensive against Ukraine: The Kyiv Independent quotes Ukrainian Armed Forces

  • Mar 19, 2022 7:05 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Ukrainian Prez Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks to European Council President, discusses Ukraine's EU membership

