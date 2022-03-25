300 feared dead in Russian attack on theatre in Ukraine's Mariupol

Follow us on Image Source : AP In this satellite photo from Planet Labs PBC, the Donetsk Academic Regional Drama Theater, center left, that had been sheltering those fleeing Russia's war on Ukraine is seen in ruins in Mariupol, Ukraine, Monday, March 21, 2022. The theater had been bombed by Russia amid the war despite a large warning in Cyrillic in the front and back of the theater reading, "Children," one of which was still seen Monday.

At least 300 people are feared dead in a Russian strike on a Mariupol theatre in Ukraine, news agency AFP reported, quoting officials.

"From eyewitnesses, information is emerging that about 300 people died in the Drama Theatre of Mariupol following strikes by a Russian aircraft," AFP quoted Mariupol city hall as saying on Telegram.

Last week, Russia bombed the theatre in Ukraine's port city of Mariupol.

When the theater was struck, an enormous inscription reading “CHILDREN” was posted outside in Russian, intended to be visible from the skies above.

Soon after the airstrike, Ludmyla Denisova, the Ukrainian Parliament’s human rights commissioner, said more than 1,300 people had been sheltering in the building.

